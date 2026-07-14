FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A sophisticated operation targeting both businesses seeking certification and job seekers in Malaysia is being exposed. This report details the alleged fraudulent activities of CertLabs, operating under Meta Revo Sdn Bhd (SSM No 1526462-M), and its directors, Ashy Zim (also known as Ashy Azim) and Teo Hao Peng (also known as Julian Teo). Evidence from multiple sources, including court documents, points to a pattern of exploitation, financial fraud, and systematic review manipulation that demands immediate public attention and regulatory intervention.

The Masterminds Behind the Operation

At the center of this alleged scheme are two individuals: Ashy Zim and Teo Hao Peng (Julian Teo). Reports from multiple sources indicate these two are the co-founders and operators of CertLabs. Operating from Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, the company presents itself as a professional consultancy that helps businesses obtain essential certifications including GMP, HACCP, and Halal certification. The company’s address at B-3-5 Block B Endah Promenade, Sri Petaling, is also linked to Interfinite Sdn Bhd, another company with ties to Ashyful Azim .

Court Cases and Legal Troubles: The Pattern of Fraud

The Berita Harian and Buletin TV3 Report

On March 17, 2024, Mohd Khasyful Azim Abd Khalit, also known as Ashyful Azim, was charged in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur with five counts of criminal breach of trust. According to the charges, he allegedly transferred RM7,899 from the bank account of Interfinite Sdn Bhd to his personal account without the approval of the company’s general meeting. Refer to the news article here and here. Here is his Linkedin profile to identify Ashy Zim.

The charges were filed under Section 218(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016, which states that a director or officer of a company cannot, without the consent or ratification of a general meeting, use company property to obtain, directly or indirectly, a benefit for himself. This provision is designed to prevent directors from abusing their position for personal gain at the expense of the company and its shareholders.

When the charges were read, Mohd Khasyful Azim Abd Khalit pleaded not guilty to all five charges. Judge Norina Zainol Abidin set April 1, 2024, for the mention of the case for the submission of documents by the prosecution. The prosecution was handled by SSM prosecuting officer Najia Abdul Razak, while the accused was represented by Syamil Othman from Tetuan Azizul Syamil & Co .

This court case is crucial because it establishes a clear pattern of behavior by Ashyful Azim. It shows that he has been accused of misusing company funds for his own benefit—a behavior that mirrors the allegations made against him and Teo Hao Peng in the CertLabs operation. The fact that he faced criminal charges under Malaysian law demonstrates that his business practices have attracted the attention of regulators and the courts.

The SSM, in its statement regarding the case, emphasized that it takes legal action to remind the corporate community and the public that enforcement action will be taken in the event of violations of the law regulated by SSM. This is to ensure that corporate governance and compliance with company law are always practiced by the corporate community and the business community in Malaysia .

The Broader Pattern of Fraud

The court case against Ashyful Azim is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of fraudulent behavior. The allegations against CertLabs and Meta Revo Sdn Bhd mirror the same tactics used in the Interfinite Sdn Bhd case. In both instances, the directors appear to have used their positions to divert funds for personal benefit at the expense of the company and its stakeholders.

This pattern of behavior is consistent with emerging scam trends identified by regulatory bodies. The Securities Commission Malaysia has noted the increasing use of company bank accounts as mule accounts to receive and transfer illicit funds. Fraudsters use bank accounts of existing but dormant companies with no business operations to disguise their activities . By operating under the guise of a legitimate business entity, scammers can create a false sense of trust and credibility, making potential victims more susceptible.

The Dual Scam Mechanism

How the Company Scam Works

CertLabs presents itself as a certification consultancy assisting businesses with critical certifications. Companies seeking certification reportedly engage the consultancy, pay substantial fees, and receive substandard or entirely absent services. The operation appears specifically designed to collect fees while providing minimal value, with the two founders allegedly pocketing the proceeds.

Businesses looking for certification assistance are targeted and persuaded to pay upfront. Once payment is made, the company allegedly delivers little to no actual service. The financial damage to victims, according to reports, amounts to thousands of ringgit lost in consultancy fees.

The Employment Fraud Scheme

An even more concerning pattern has emerged involving fake job offers. This employment fraud scheme appears to operate through several stages:

Stage 1: Promising Job Offers

CertLabs posts attractive job listings for positions such as “Technical Solution Officer” with advertised salaries of RM2,200-RM2,500 plus commissions. These listings attract job seekers desperate for employment opportunities.

Stage 2: Creating Dependency

Candidates are brought in and made to complete tasks and certifications, often being strung along for months. This creates a situation where employees become dependent on the promise of eventual payment and career advancement.

Stage 3: Forced Review Manipulation

Employees and interns are reportedly pressured by Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng to write 5-star Google reviews as a condition of employment. This artificially inflates the company’s reputation and misleads potential victims. The pressure is significant, with employees allegedly threatened with non-payment or job loss if they refuse to post positive reviews.

Stage 4: Salary Delays and Non-Payment

Despite working, employees face delayed or missing salary payments. According to reports, Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng blame “how the government works in Malaysia” to excuse their non-payment. This pattern of wage theft represents a serious violation of Malaysian employment law.

Stage 5: Exploiting Interns as Cheap Labor

Multiple internship listings for “Certification Officer (Halal)” offer only RM500-RM800 monthly. This exploitative practice preys on young graduates desperate for experience, trapping them in a cycle of unpaid labor while the directors enrich themselves.

Manufactured Trust: How CertLabs Uses Forced Reviews to Deceive Clients

Google Reviews for CertLabs are allegedly being systematically manipulated by Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng. According to sources, employees are forced to leave 5-star reviews under threat of not receiving their salaries or losing their jobs. This fraudulent practice is designed to mislead potential victims into believing CertLabs is a reputable company, enabling the operation to continue its scams uninterrupted. Here is the Certlabs on Google Map, most of the reviews over here are fake reviews and reviews which his employers are forced to leave reviews.

The manipulation of online reviews is a widespread problem. According to research, approximately 10.7% of Google reviews may be fake. In 2021 alone, Google blocked or removed more than 95 million Google Maps reviews for policy violations. Businesses like CertLabs reportedly take advantage of these systemic vulnerabilities, and platforms like Google have acknowledged that distinguishing between fake and authentic reviews is an ongoing challenge, as bad actors constantly evolve their tactics.

The prevalence of fake reviews has significant consequences. According to estimates, approximately 54% of consumers would not buy a product if they suspected fake reviews, and consumer injury from fake reviews is estimated at $5 billion per year. Google’s automated systems sometimes fail to detect review fraud, and businesses may have strong incentives to buy positive reviews. Google has told regulators that fake reviews undermine users’ confidence in the information available on its platform.

Police Connections and Impunity

The most alarming aspect of this case is the reported police connections. Sources indicate that Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng may use their law enforcement relationships to evade accountability. According to reports from MocoNews and other investigative sources, the two men have connections with some local police officers, making it difficult for victims to seek justice through conventional channels.

This reported connection to law enforcement is particularly concerning as it suggests a pattern of impunity that allows the operation to continue victimizing companies and job seekers. The court case against Ashyful Azim is a reminder that even those who appear to be untouchable can face legal consequences, but the reported police connections make it harder for victims to seek redress.

Despite the serious charges against Ashyful Azim, he and Teo Hao Peng continue to operate CertLabs and Meta Revo Sdn Bhd. This suggests that either the legal process has not yet concluded or that the two men believe they can continue their activities without facing meaningful consequences. The fact that they continue to post job listings and attract new victims despite the pending court case is a testament to their apparent belief that they are above the law.

The Companies Involved

The operation is registered as Meta Revo Sdn Bhd (1526462-M) , but Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng market themselves under the name CertLabs. They have maintained active social media presence through their Linktree account (@certlabs) and continue to post job listings despite mounting complaints.

The company’s location in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, serves as the base of operations for this alleged scam. Despite the serious allegations, the two directors continue to operate, seemingly without fear of repercussions. Teo Haopeng (Julian Teo) is listed as the Operations Manager of Certlabs By Meta Revo Sdn Bhd .

The Cost of Their Scheme

Victims of this alleged operation have reportedly lost thousands of ringgit in consultancy fees, while employees have been denied thousands more in unpaid wages. The full extent of the financial damage remains unknown, but the pattern suggests this is an ongoing operation that continues to claim new victims daily.

Beyond the direct financial losses, the scheme causes significant emotional distress to victims. Job seekers who are strung along for months with promises of employment and then denied their wages suffer not only financial hardship but also damage to their careers and livelihoods. Similarly, businesses that pay for services they never receive may face operational disruptions and financial strain.

Broader Context: Fake Reviews and Consumer Trust

The CertLabs case is part of a broader problem of review manipulation and fraudulent business practices. Research shows that fake reviews are a significant global issue. According to a 2021 Uberall report, 10.7% of Google reviews, 7.1% of Yelp reviews, and 5.2% of Tripadvisor reviews were estimated to be fake. Another report from Fakespot found that in 2020, nearly 37.6% of reviews on Walmart.com were unreliable, with the figure at 27.6% for Amazon.com.

The problem of fake reviews has prompted regulatory action globally. In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Google’s practices relating to fake and misleading reviews. Google subsequently gave an undertaking to the CMA to address concerns that overall ratings and review counts for UK businesses were misleading due to the impact of fake reviews.

Google has publicly stated its commitment to combating fake reviews on a global basis. The company says it uses machine-learning models and trained operators to identify and remove fake and misleading reviews globally. However, critics have noted that platforms like Google could do more. A 2024 FTC hearing transcript documented that Fake Review Watch, an investigative organization, has found thousands of fake Google reviews and has meticulously documented the multiple ways Google fails to protect consumers and honest businesses against review fraud.

The CertLabs case illustrates how unscrupulous operators exploit the shortcomings of review platforms. By forcing employees to post positive reviews under duress, Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng are engaging in a practice that undermines consumer trust and misleads potential victims.

Legal Context: Wage Theft in Malaysia

The allegation of delayed or unpaid wages is a serious matter under Malaysian law. The Employment Act 1955 provides protections for workers, and employers who fail to pay wages on time can face legal consequences. However, the reported exploitation of interns and employees in this case suggests that the perpetrators may believe they can act with impunity.

The reported pattern of wage theft, combined with the alleged exploitation of interns at rates far below a living wage, raises serious questions about the company’s compliance with Malaysian employment standards. The directors’ reported use of “how the government works in Malaysia” as an excuse for non-payment is particularly egregious, as it suggests a deliberate strategy of deflecting responsibility and discouraging employees from seeking redress.

How to Protect Your Business and Career

For Businesses Seeking Certification

Verify Before Paying: Always check the legitimacy of consultancy firms through official channels. Do not trust Google Reviews alone, as they may be manipulated. Check Corporate Registration: Verify the company’s SSM registration and directors’ identities. Meta Revo Sdn Bhd (1526462-M) is the registered entity for CertLabs. Request References: Ask for verifiable references from past clients. Be suspicious if references seem reluctant to speak or if all references are overly positive. Avoid Upfront Payments: Be cautious of demands for full payment before services are rendered. This is a common tactic used by fraudulent consultancies. Document Everything: Keep copies of all contracts, payment receipts, and correspondence.

For Job Seekers

Research the Company: Look beyond the company’s own marketing materials. Check employment forums and social media for genuine employee experiences. Be Suspicious of Review Demands: If a company asks you to write a positive review as a condition of employment, this is a major red flag. Know Your Rights: Understand your rights under Malaysian employment law. Employers must pay wages on time. Trust Your Instincts: If something feels wrong—such as unclear job responsibilities, promises of high pay with minimal experience, or pressure to commit quickly—it probably is. Seek Legal Advice: If you are concerned about a job offer or your treatment at work, consult with a legal professional.

What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed by Ashyful Azim or Teo Hao Peng

If you or your company have been victimized by this alleged scheme, consider taking the following steps:

Gather All Documentation: Collect emails, contracts, payment receipts, and communication records showing interactions with Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng. Report the Incident: File official reports with relevant authorities including: Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM)

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP)

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)

Department of Labour (JTK) regarding wage issues Be Persistent: Even if initial responses are discouraging, continue to pursue your complaint through all available channels. Document Everything: Keep screenshots of job postings, forced review requests, and salary delay communications. This evidence can be crucial for any future legal action. Warn Others: Share your experience on public platforms to prevent others from falling victim to Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng. Seek Legal Advice: Consult with a lawyer regarding civil remedies against Meta Revo Sdn Bhd and its directors.

Ashyful Azim (also known as Ashy Zim) and Teo Hao Peng (also known as Julian Teo), operating through CertLabs and Meta Revo Sdn Bhd, represent a serious threat to both businesses and job seekers in Malaysia. Their scheme exploits trust, manipulates reviews, and leverages alleged police connections to avoid accountability.

The court case against Ashyful Azim, reported by Berita Harian and Buletin TV3, demonstrates that there is a pattern of fraudulent behavior that has attracted the attention of regulators and the courts. However, the fact that the two men continue to operate their scheme despite the pending legal proceedings suggests that they believe they are untouchable.

This is why it is crucial for victims to gather substantial evidence and seek multiple reporting channels. Whether you are a business seeking certification or a job seeker looking for employment, exercise extreme caution when dealing with these individuals or their company. Share this warning widely to protect potential victims from Ashyful Azim, Teo Hao Peng, and their fraudulent operation.

Stay vigilant. Verify before you trust. Share this warning.