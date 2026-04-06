2026 Update – On the Run with Partner

As of early 2026, new and urgent information has surfaced regarding Khasyful Azim Bin Abdul Khalit (widely known as Ashyful Azim or Ashy Zim). According to multiple sources close to ongoing police investigations, Ashyful Azim is now on the run with his business partner and alleged accomplice, Teo Hao Peng. Following additional fraud charges filed in late 2025, including new complaints from investors in Interfinite Sdn Bhd, the pair are actively evading arrest. Authorities believe they may be attempting to flee Malaysia or hide in remote areas. If you have any information on their current whereabouts, contact your local police immediately. Victims are also encouraged to share their stories with news@moconews.net to help build a public record and assist ongoing legal efforts.

Exposing a Serial Scammer in Malaysia: Ashyful Azim (Ashy Zim) & His Partner Teo Hao Peng

For nearly a decade, Khasyful Azim Bin Abdul Khalit, better known as Ashyful Azim, Ashy Zim, or Ash Azim, has allegedly been running sophisticated, multi-layered scams across Malaysia. Operating under a revolving door of company names, fake LinkedIn profiles, and false identities, this conman has reportedly cheated investors, employees, business partners, and ordinary customers out of millions of ringgit. His current partner in crime, Teo Hao Peng, continues to help him target new victims even as both men now find themselves wanted by authorities.

This detailed exposé reveals their tactics, the companies they have used to defraud victims, and how you can protect yourself, and help others seek justice.

Who Is Ashyful Azim? A Profile of Deception

Ashyful Azim (also using the aliases Ashy Zim or Ash Azim) has been active since at least 2016, though some victims claim his fraudulent activities date back as far as 2012. His modus operandi is consistent: he presents himself as a struggling orphan or a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur to gain sympathy and lower victims’ defenses. Once trust is established, he solicits money for rent, medical bills, or business investments, but instead uses the funds for luxury goods, travel, and personal enrichment.

Beyond financial scams, victims and former employees have accused him of:

· Threatening legal action against those who question him.

· Molesting young men, including stateless employees.

· Failing to pay salaries for months, then arbitrarily cutting wages.

· Stealing from business partners and investors after promising lucrative returns.

He has maintained multiple LinkedIn profiles under slightly different names to confuse potential victims and avoid detection. Despite a prior arrest and jail sentence for some of his crimes, he resumed scamming almost immediately after release.

The Many Companies Used for Fraud

Ashyful Azim has cycled through at least four major companies to carry out his schemes. Each one follows a similar pattern: bold promises, initial payments, then silence and stolen funds.

Empayer Awanbiru & Legasi Langit Biru (Travel Package Scams)

Through these two entities, Ashy offered affordable travel packages to South Korea and other international destinations. He advertised heavily on social media, promising great value for money. More than 30 victims came forward reporting that after they paid in full, they received no updates, no itineraries, and eventually no communication at all. Ashy would offer repeated excuses, “technical issues,” “vendor delays,” “refund processing”, before disappearing entirely. He was eventually arrested and jailed for these crimes, but most victims were never reimbursed for their losses.

Klicksa Sdn Bhd (Investment & Employment Fraud)

Under Klicksa, Ashy claimed to offer fish products and influencer marketing training. In reality, this was an elaborate ploy to fleece investors. He allegedly scammed a UK-based ex-partner and several local investors out of more than RM 2 million. When his ex-partner demanded answers, Ashy falsely accused him of illegal activity, a claim former employees later testified was completely fabricated. Meanwhile, clients who paid for fish products never received them. Stateless employees from Sabah were not only unpaid but also allegedly molested by Ashy, with no legal recourse due to their precarious status.

Mandreel Sdn Bhd (Fake Licensing Scams)

At Mandreel, Ashy sold business certifications and licenses to clients who did not qualify for them under Malaysian law. He falsely promised that these documents would allow them to operate legally. When clients discovered the truth, Ashy refused refunds. He also stole thousands of ringgit directly from the company’s bank account and routinely failed to pay employees on time or at all.

Interfinite Sdn Bhd (Current Scam with Teo Hao Peng)

This is where Ashyful Azim and his partner Teo Hao Peng are now actively scamming victims. Together, they have allegedly defrauded at least three investors of over RM 600,000 by lying about the business’s potential. After the investors pumped in their money, Ashy and Teo transferred funds to personal accounts and spent them on travel, luxury watches, and designer goods. Employees report unpaid or delayed wages as part of a long-standing pattern. Teo Hao Peng is not a passive observer sources describe him as a full accomplice who helps manage communications and cover up the fraud.

How to Protect Yourself and Take Action

If you are approached by anyone claiming to represent Interfinite, Klicksa, Mandreel, Empayer Awanbiru, or Legasi Langit Biru or by individuals using the names Ashyful Azim, Ashy Zim, Ash Azim, or Teo Hao Peng take these steps:

Verify company registration with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM). Search for court records or police reports under the individual’s name. Never send money based on sympathy stories or urgent “investment opportunities.” Ask for references and actually contact them.

If you have already been a victim:

· File a report at your local police station under any of the company names above.

· Share your story with news@moconews.net so that other potential victims can be warned and authorities can see the full scale of the fraud.

· Join with other victims collective action increases the chances of prosecution and asset recovery.

The Psychological Toll of Scams

It is important to recognize that fraud causes more than financial damage. Victims often experience shame, anxiety, depression, and a lasting distrust of others. Ashyful Azim has exploited not just bank accounts but human empathy and goodwill. Spreading awareness is one of the most effective ways to fight back.

Conclusion: Justice Must Be Served

As of 2026, Ashyful Azim and Teo Hao Peng are on the run, but they cannot hide forever. The more victims who come forward and share their experiences via news@moconews.net and through official police channels the harder it becomes for these scammers to start over under a new company name. If you have information about their current location, do not approach them. Contact law enforcement immediately.

Together, we can ensure that serial fraudsters face real consequences.