Break These 5 Financial Habits To Become Debt Free

None of us are perfect when it comes down to bad habits, but some are worse than others; not understanding your debt or finances is one of them. Kicking these bad habits into touch means that you can look towards becoming debt free:

1: Too many credit cards – Did you know that there are more credit cards than people in the UK? According to APACs, at the end of 2007 there were 73m credit and charge cards compared with around 60 million people.

Having too many credit cards means that you have the potential to get into too much debt. Although introductory offers many tempt you in, it is important that you take control of your credit card debt. Start by paying off the highest APR cards means that you can look forward to becoming debt free in a much quicker time.

2: Spending more than you earn – Spending more than you earn by living beyond your means is a financial habit which you need to nip in the bud right now. This is the quickest way to get into debt, especially if you regularly have to relay on your credit card the week before pay day.

3: Missing credit card payments – Always make sure that you meet your credit card, store card or catalogue payments as they fall due. Missing these payments not only means that you will have to pay late fees but any missed payments will also show on your credit file, which could make it more difficult to get accepted for credit in the future.

4: Losing touch of your finances – Being unaware of how much cash you have in the bank to how much debt you have outstanding means that you have lost touch with your finances, which will make it harder to become debt free. Checking your credit report is a good way to see your own credit history.

5: Not seeking debt help when you need it – Sadly debt problems will not sort themselves out, and if you are missing credit card, store card or even mortgage payments then you need to seek help as soon as possible.

Debt Free may be able to offer you one of our debt solutions which could help you to control your debts by reducing the amount that you need to pay to your unsecured creditors. Getting help about your debts mean that, if you qualify, you could look forward to becoming debt free in 60 months with an IVA.

