A Complete Guide to Applying for KITAS

KITAS is an abbreviation for Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas (Limited Stay Permit Card). It is a document issued by the Indonesian government to foreigners who wish to stay in Indonesia for a certain period of time. KITAS has different types, depending on the purpose of your visit to Indonesia. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about KITAS: what it is, the different types, and how to apply for it. Let’s get started

What is KITAS?

KITAS is a document issued by the Indonesian government to foreigners who wish to stay in Indonesia for a certain period of time. The duration of your stay in Indonesia will be determined by the type of KITAS that you apply for.

Different Types of KITAS:

There are four different types of KITAS:

– Student KITAS: This type of KITAS is issued to foreigners who wish to study in Indonesia. The duration of this KITAS is usually one year but can be extended depending on the length of your studies.

– Work KITAS: This type of KITAS is issued to foreign nationals who wish to work in Indonesia. The duration of this KITAS is usually two years but can be extended depending on the length of your employment contract.

– Retirement KITAS: This type of KITAS is issued to foreign nationals who are retired and wish to live in Indonesia. The duration of this KITAS is usually five years but can be extended depending on your retirement pension.

– Spouse KITAS: This type of KITAS is issued to the spouse of a foreign national who is working or studying in Indonesia. The duration of this KITAS is usually the same as the work or student KITAS of the sponsoring spouse.

Applying for KITAS

Applying for a KITAS is a fairly straightforward process, but it is important to make sure that you have all of the required documents before beginning the application process. To apply for a KITAS, you will need to submit the following documents to the Indonesian embassy or consulate in your home country:

A copy of your passport

A completed application form

Two recent passport-sized photographs

A letter of recommendation from your sponsor in Indonesia (if applicable)

Once you have submitted all of the required documents, you will need to pay the application fee and schedule an interview at the Indonesian embassy or consulate.

After your interview, you will be notified of the decision on your KITAS application. If your application is approved, you will need to pay the KITAS fee and submit your fingerprint impressions to the immigration office in Indonesia.

Once your KITAS has been processed, you will receive your KITAS card, which you will need to carry with you at all times while in Indonesia.

Benefits of having a KITAS:

The benefits of having a KITAS are numerous and can make your stay in Indonesia much more enjoyable.

The ability to work or study in Indonesia

The ability to live in Indonesia for the duration of your KITAS

The ability to apply for a multiple-entry visa to Indonesia

The ability to sponsor the stay of your family members in Indonesia (if you have a work or student KITAS)

We hope this article has been helpful in providing you with information about KITAS and how to apply for it.